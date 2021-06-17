dayton-daily-news logo
DeWine: State offices to close Friday ahead of 1st official Juneteenth holiday

DECA Prep held a drive-thru Juneteenth celebration at the school on Homewood Avenue in Dayton on Friday, June 17, 2020. Deaunna Watson organized the event and said family and community were invited to the COVID-19 aware event. President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 17, 2021, signed a bill that established June 19 as a federal holiday to mark the end of slavery in the United States. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Ohio News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

State offices in Ohio will close Friday in observance of Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday evening.

President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon signed a bill that established Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. It is the 12th federal holiday.

Biden’s action also makes Juneteenth a state holiday.

“Because Juneteenth falls on a Saturday, this makes the previous business day, Friday, June 18th, the day the state holiday is commemorated. This means that most state offices will be closed and most state employees will have the day off, with normal exceptions such as hospitals and public safety,” DeWine stated in a release.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states, the Associated Press reported.

