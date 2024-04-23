Digital Learning Day a 10-year tradition for Lakota

“We live in a digital world,” remarked Ellis when asked why Digital Learning Day was important to the district. In addition to providing many interactive opportunities, she also felt the week could be a great lesson in “having a balance” when it comes to incorporating technology into our lives in healthy and responsible ways.

Each day had a theme that varied by grade level. Students in kindergarten through the second grade, for example, were encouraged to hold a “wacky sock day” to coincide with learning about their digital footprints. Students at the high school level, however, had days themed around topics like how to create a balance with technology or how to de-escalate drama online.

The whole week was built around All4Ed’s national Digital Learning Day on Thursday, Feb. 15, and featured daily activities to encourage discussion about the healthy use of technology and also engagement with new digital learning tools. For example, Kim Carlson, the innovation specialist at Woodland Elementary School, helped build a fourth-grade science activity using their school’s virtual reality headsets.

“I love using VR with students,” Carlson noted. “Virtual reality allows us to introduce students to topics that they are learning about in class, but will probably never see in real life.”

One of the topics that falls into this category is learning about changes to the Earth’s surface. That’s why on that Thursday afternoon, students got to see the effects of volcanoes, hurricanes, earthquakes and more, all through a virtual lens.

“Digital Learning Day is more than just a celebration,” explained Krista Heidenreich, Lakota’s director of professional learning. “It’s another opportunity to showcase our commitment to continuous growth and learning.”

In addition to the student-facing activities throughout the week, staff had the opportunity to complete professional development modules in digital learning designed by Lakota’s innovation specialists. “Technology not only allows us to enhance the educational experience for our students, but also open doors to innovative professional development for our teachers,” explained Heidenreich. “We highlight podcasts, digital badges, professional eBook collections and online training resources for our district instructional technology tools. This day is a great reminder that learning is a dynamic journey, and with technology, we can make that journey more engaging, accessible, and effective for everyone involved.”

For more information, visit lakotaonline.com.