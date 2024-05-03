What is Project Crispy? Mystery potato chip manufacturer looks toward Moraine

It’s not uncommon at this phase in the process for a company exploring such a venture to be identified by only a codename. Officials have not provided any specifics on what the company is. But some information can be gleaned from the ED/GE application.

The application states the unnamed business is an Ohio-headquartered company. It also says the business aims to relocate an existing, out-of-state manufacturing location to Ohio.

Project Crispy would create a payroll of $12.56 million, and the average salary would be $25.15 per hour or $50,240 annually, according to the ED/GE application.

ED/GE application documents say tenant construction could begin on the former GM site this year, with the location being fully operational in late 2026.

By 2025, the project would roll out more than 160 jobs, with 88 positions expected in 2026 and 2027.

The snack chip manufacturer’s desire to take up space in Moraine comes more than a year after Dayton-area potato chip company Mikesell’s sold its brand and intellectual property rights to Conn’s Potato Chips and sold its Leo Street property.

Project Crispy also has funding awards from the city of Moraine, JobsOhio and other sources.

Moraine officials say they’re supportive of the project because it will continue efforts to redevelop the land and former GM buildings, which the company left empty in 2008.

“The successful ED/GE application assists with our collaborative effort to encourage Project Crispy to locate at the former GM paint facility,” said Michael Davis, Moraine’s city manager. “Securing the project would assist with filling the final remaining vacancy in the former overall GM facility portfolio and would also assist with economic industry diversification.”

ED/GE is funded by the Montgomery County commissioners with countywide sales tax proceeds. The commission on Tuesday approved $1.5 million overall for several projects in Trotwood, Dayton, Riverside, Miamisburg and other parts of Montgomery County.