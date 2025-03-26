Breaking: Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar to private equity firms

District: Fairborn schools safe to attend after student makes threat

File photo by JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

File photo by JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

Fairborn City Schools issued a statement saying it is safe for students to attend Wednesday after a student reportedly made threats.

“The Fairborn City School District prioritizes the safety of our students and staff and we have taken steps and will continue to take steps to address a recent threat made by a student,” read a statement posted to social media Tuesday night. “Your students are safe to attend school on Wednesday, March 26.”

Fairborn police said the incident involved an 11-year-old Fairborn Intermediate School student.

Officers will have an increased presence at the school.

“Everyone involved has been contacted and the school is addressing the situation, and the matter has been referred to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” the police department said.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County stray dog task force moves forward
2
Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar to private equity firms
3
Turner troubled by high-level text chat on U.S. strikes in Yemen
4
Wright-Patt site offers latest in traffic, gate changes
5
Homefull to take over operations at Dayton men’s homeless shelter

About the Authors

Follow London Bishop on twitter