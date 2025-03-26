District: Fairborn schools safe to attend after student makes threat

Fairborn City Schools issued a statement saying it is safe for students to attend Wednesday after a student reportedly made threats.
“The Fairborn City School District prioritizes the safety of our students and staff and we have taken steps and will continue to take steps to address a recent threat made by a student,” read a statement posted to social media Tuesday night. “Your students are safe to attend school on Wednesday, March 26.”
Fairborn police said the incident involved an 11-year-old Fairborn Intermediate School student.
Officers will have an increased presence at the school.
“Everyone involved has been contacted and the school is addressing the situation, and the matter has been referred to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” the police department said.