X

Crews called to possible drowning in Great Miami R. in Middletown

ajc.com

News | 49 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Crews were called to the Great Miami River Tuesday evening for a possible drowning.

They are at the water, in the area around the north part of Verity Parkway, according to a Middletown Division of Police dispatcher, following a report of a man who went underwater and never resurfaced.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office water rescue unit responded around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Middletown dispatcher said she did not know whether a dive team was part of the response and referred further questions to the city spokeswoman.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.