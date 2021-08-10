dayton-daily-news logo
Do you know whereabouts of pair wanted in Riverside home invasion?

Kyle W. Hale, left, and Misty S. Quake
Kyle W. Hale, left, and Misty S. Quake

Credit: Riverside Police Department

Credit: Riverside Police Department

Local News | 6 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Riverside police are asking for the public’s help to find a man and woman they say are wanted following a Sunday home invasion in the city.

Kyle Wade Hale, 43, and Misty S. Quake, 37, have active nationwide warrants for their arrest for aggravated burglary, a felony charge, Riverside police announced Monday evening on social media.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at police@riversideoh.gov or to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080.

We are working to learn more about the accusations against them.

