Do you know whereabouts of pair wanted in Riverside home invasion?

Kyle Wade Hale, 43, and Misty S. Quake, 37, have active nationwide warrants for their arrest for aggravated burglary, a felony charge, Riverside police announced Monday evening on social media.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at police@riversideoh.gov or to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080.