Riverside man pleads guilty in teen sex misconduct case

A Riverside man accused of sexually assaulting a teen entered into a plea agreement days before he was set to go to trial.
Derrick Simpson, 55, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Please Court to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
He is due back in court on Aug. 26 for a sentencing hearing where he faces up to 18 months in prison. The prosecutor’s office said as a result of the plea, Simpson will be designated a Tier II sex offender and will have to register his address with the sheriff’s office every 180 days for the next 25 years.
Simpson’s attorney Jeffrey Gramza didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Before the plea agreement, Simpson was set to go to trial Monday in the case that accused him of taking a teen against her will from Domino’s at 1800 North Main St. in Dayton in the early morning of March 4 to his home in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue in Riverside.
An affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court says the girl was sexually assaulted multiple times and that she reported it to a school nurse the next day.
Simpson had faced counts of rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition before entering the plea agreement. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.