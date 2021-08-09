Riverside man pleads guilty in teen sex misconduct case

Derrick Simpson, 55, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Please Court to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is due back in court on Aug. 26 for a sentencing hearing where he faces up to 18 months in prison. The prosecutor’s office said as a result of the plea, Simpson will be designated a Tier II sex offender and will have to register his address with the sheriff’s office every 180 days for the next 25 years.