DOD offers diversity and inclusion counseling resources

The MFLC program and its D&I coaches have the skills and capacity to provide coaching services to address the issues of diversity and inclusion; provide the immediacy of contact; and assist service members dealing with encounters of racism, sexism, bias and any form of discrimination. The Military OneSource call center, available 24/7, provides information and referrals to MFLC D&I coaches, Military OneSource non-medical counseling and peer-support, as well as DOD Equal Opportunity representatives and chaplains.

This integrated approach to address diversity and inclusion issues offers a range of support options for the military community. Service members experiencing frustration, sadness, depression or other anxieties can seek assistance to address their concerns, as well as find the support and care they need. These resources are provided at no cost. Military members and their families are encouraged to contact these resources at: