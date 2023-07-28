Dog abandonment ‘a huge problem;’ agency cites resources for owners of loyal pets

Dogs are being dumped and abandoned practically every day in the Dayton region, and though some will be rounded up and will get new loving homes, others may not see a happy ending.

“It’s a huge problem,” said Kirsten Knight, executive director of Adopt A Pit Rescue, which has a network of foster homes in this region. “We’re getting a lot of strays — many, many more strays than we ever got in the past.”

Dogs that are abandoned may not be able to fend for themselves and can face severe hardship. Some are hit by cars, get sick or die. Even those that are rescued and find new homes can suffer from fear, anxiety and other issues.

Animal welfare agencies say there are local resources available for struggling pet owners who are considering surrendering or dumping their animals, such as a pet food pantry, a low-cost vet clinic and trainers that can work to fix behavioral issues.

“If we can intervene and give them some resources to help, our hope is that they will then hold onto their pet, because their pet is typically very loyal to them and they’re part of the family,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Dumped dogs

Every day, people post social media messages, photos and videos of dogs running loose in local communities. In northwest Dayton, it was video of a loose Rottweiler that was either pregnant or recently gave birth. The same day, someone in Kettering uploaded a photo of a black-and-white female dog found in a backyard.

On July 5, a man in a sage green Cadillac pulled into the parking lot of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and removed a dog from the backseat. The dog trotted over to a woman and her two young children who were walking by, as the man jumped back into his car and drove off.

Officials are working to try to determine who ditched the dog, which is very friendly, has a big smile and has been named “Praline.”

Why this happens

Abandoning dogs, cats or other domestic animals is illegal in Ohio.

But some people do it anyway, often for financial reasons because they feel they can no longer afford to feed and take care of the animals or pay for medical care, says Ohio Animal Advocates.

Some people abandon their pets because they move to a new home that doesn’t allow animals or they find out they are allergic.

Other people dump their dogs after they find out they have behavioral issues, such as being very high energy or destructive. Other owners grow tired of the time and responsibility that comes with pet ownership.

Part of the family

Years ago, a man and his young son brought their dog to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton after it had been severely injured in a fight with a neighbor’s dog.

The man asked the Humane Society if he could trade his injured dog for another healthy dog in the shelter, Weltge said.

“He wanted to go back and look at the dogs we had available for adoption,” Weltge said. “To me, that’s a broken value system. ... It’s like the toy is broken, and now we want a new toy. It’s not a toy — it’s a living, breathing thing.”

Dogs have been dumped at the Humane Society on multiple occasions in recent years. A couple of years ago, a 44-year-old Dayton man was convicted of abandoning animals after he left a pit bull and yellow lab at the center and fled.

Police said they learned that the suspect lived in public housing that did not permit dogs.

Knight, with Adopt A Pit Rescue, said the overwhelming majority of strays her organization takes in were dumped — very few were pets that ran away and had owners who wanted them returned.

What can be done

Pet owners who are struggling should reach out to local animal welfare agencies to learn more about what local resources are available that may be able to help, advocates say

People and Paws of Greater Dayton operates a pet food pantry on the 2300 block of Valley Pike in northeast Dayton. Some food banks also distribute pet food.

The Humane Society runs a low-cost vet clinic, and other agencies offer low-cost services, such as spay and neutering. Hiring a trainer from an outlet like PetSmart can help address behavioral problems in dogs.

There are also resources available to help pet owners find a new home for their furry friends if they see no other option, said Deb Decker, director of communications with Montgomery County, which oversees the Animal Resource Center. One such website is http://mcanimals.org/rehoming-your-pet/.

Dogs are social creatures that form attachments to the people and other animals in their lives, and they thrive on routine, Decker said.

When a dog is abandoned or abruptly removed from the people they have bonded with and the routine they have come to learn, it is a traumatic event for that animal, Decker said.

Research shows that abandonment leads to increased anxious behaviors, Decker said, but fortunately, dogs are resilient and can form strong bonds with new owners.