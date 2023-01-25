BreakingNews
Downtown Dayton Partnership president to retire

Credit: Staff

Local News
18 minutes ago

DAYTON — Sandra Gudorf, the president and longtime fixture of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, announced she will retire in July.

“Downtown and the Downtown Dayton Partnership have been more than a career for me, it has been my passion,” Gudorf stated in a letter announcing her decision. “Now, it is time for new leadership, and I’m committed to working with the DDP Board to help ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Gudorf has spend 30 years at the DDP, and has served as its president since 2007.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the DDP and work with so many incredible people in our community – our talented DDP staff, dedicated board, the property owners, businesses, residents, volunteers and other downtown stakeholders. I am so proud of the work that we have accomplished together. Downtown is truly a different place because of all of you. From minor league baseball and RiverScape to the Greater Downtown Dayton Plan, each project has helped make our downtown a better place,” she said.

