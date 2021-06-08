Downtown Dayton street to be renamed for detective Del Rio killed in the line of duty

A downtown Dayton street will be renamed for Dayton police detective Jorge Del Rio, who was shot and killed in November 2019 in the line of duty.
Street signs for Detective Jorge Del Rio Way will be installed at the corner of Monument Avenue and Patterson Boulevard and the corner of Monument Avenue and Main Street.
A ceremonial unveiling is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
Del Rio served on the Dayton Police Department for nearly 30 years and spent most of his career as a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
He was shot on Nov. 4, 2019, while serving a search warrant on Ruskin Road and died from his injuries on Nov. 7, 2019.
He was 55.
Del Rio was the 25th Dayton police officer to die in the line of duty.