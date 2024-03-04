BreakingNews
Dozens attend funeral for local Vietnam veteran whose family couldn’t be located

1 minute ago
More than 100 people who didn’t know Capt. Leora V. Gray attended her funeral on Monday after the Dayton National Cemetery on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center after no family members could be located.

Gray, a Middletown resident, who was a Vietnam veteran who served on active duty from 1974 to 1986.. The Dayton VA Medical Center and other groups put out a call on social media to help in honoring Gray because no friends or family would be there.

“We have a Vietnam vet who has no family or friends left, and we are here to pay our respects to her,” said Mary Wening, who joined the group in honoring Gray on Monday.

Wening said she attended with the others because it “means I care as do all the people you see here.”

The attendees at the service were notified of the funeral ahead of time and came in support, Wening said.

Another attendee, Claudia Welles, said she attended the ceremony at the cemetery to say thank you to Gray.

“For the lady who gave her life so that we could have the freedoms we have. For me. For my kids, my grandchildren,” Welles said. “She stepped up and made a sacrifice for me and I am here to thank her.”

Chad Ware said he attended Monday because there was a member of their military family being buried without relatives present who should have support.

“I wanted to be here to represent and stand for my family member, my fellow warrior that’s being committed today,” Ware said.

Ware added he brought his “veteran brothers” with him as well.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

