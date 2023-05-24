Drink it in: City approves large DORA drinking district for downtown Dayton

The Dayton City Commission approved legislation today that will dissolve the current Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the Oregon District and replace it with a new downtown drinking district that is more than nine times as large and that will include many drinking and eating establishments.

The Oregon District DORA, which launched in September 2020, has been widely praised for helping keep many businesses in the Oregon District afloat during challenging times due to the COVID pandemic.