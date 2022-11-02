Driver falls asleep, van hits multiple homes in Harrison Twp.

A van hit multiple homes in Harrison Twp. Wednesday morning after the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.
Around 5:12 a.m. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2500 block of Otello Avenue on a report a of vehicle into a residence.
When they arrived they found a Toyota van against the front porch of a home, according to the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver fell asleep behind the wheel in his driveway while the van was in gear. He released the brake at some point and the van hit a fence before hitting a home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The van then reportedly changed direction and hit the left corner of another home before coming to a stop against the porch of a different home.
The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
