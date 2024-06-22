DRIVER’S SIDE: Sports sedan that packs a punch

Just know that the Genesis G70 is a sports sedan thanks to its four-door styling and general sedan looks (rather than a sleek sports car low-profile aesthetic). And in that regard, the G70 does properly earn its “sport” status, especially this model year as improvements include a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and Brembo, high-performance brakes. With 300 horsepower you can see why the smallest sedan in the Genesis family really does punch above its weight class and earns the sports sedan reputation.

The looks may be a little conservative and the meshy grille dominates the front end. The higher profile disqualifies it from sports car consideration, but that same stance adds to the overall appeal of the G70 as a smartly-designed, timeless sports sedan. The looks will hold up over the model years and yet still boasts some elegance and refinement.

The back end is the sportiest side of this sedan with dual exhaust pipes and sexy taillights along with a subtle spoiler.

From a performance perspective, Genesis adds a second turbo-charged engine option to the offering. There was already a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 gas engine, but now for the 2024 model year there’s a new turbo-charged inline four-cylinder engine. This engine makes 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. This was what my tester had. I found this engine to be plenty powerful and good off the line. This 2.5-liter is an upgrade over the 2.0-liter that was offered in previous model years.

Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard, but all-wheel drive (AWD) is an option. I think this type of car is better suited in RWD but my tester came with AWD. The eight-speed automatic does a good job with the turbo and especially the upshifting.

Where Genesis continues to excel over other luxury brands is in the interior quality. New for this model year, the brand advances further with a touch-type climate control display along with some functional advancements on the infotainment system. A frameless rearview mirror is a small but elegant update.

For a small sedan, the back seat is ample with 34.8 inches of rear legroom and 54.6 inches of shoulder room. The G70 is comfortable as a five-passenger sedan. However that big back seat is at the expense of the trunk space which only has 10.5 cubic feet of room.

The AWD G70 has an EPA rating of 21 mpg/city and 28 mpg/highway.

My tester was the 2.5T with AWD. As such it has an MSRP of $43,600 which is fairly priced for a luxury brand with an engine like this.

Small but mighty. Outpunch its weight class. Whatever the analogy, the 2024 Genesis G70 shows that the Korean luxury brand is in a real groove as they continue to churn out quality, well powered yet refined vehicles. The G70 is just the latest example of this.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Genesis G70 2.5T AWD

Price/As tested price................................................ $43,600/$43,600

Mileage.......................................... 21 mpg/city; 28 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 300 hp/311 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ulsan, Korea