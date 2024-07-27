DRIVER’S SIDE: What’s in a name? The Kia EV9 hits the mark

But I’m one of those old-school types that likes vehicles having names instead of the alphanumeric mumbo jumbo of most of today’s modern vehicles. But I digress.

As for the exterior design of the EV9, it stands out. For sure this is an electric vehicle with its closed grille (no need to vent a non-existent engine). Tom Kearns, chief designer, Kia Design Center America said it well about the EV9.

“The exterior styling of the EV9 is a master class in simplicity of form and expression,” Kearns said. “With a single unbroken stroke, just like that found on the Kia logo, we were able to define the character of the EV9.”

The Kia design team even gives the front end a cool name — Tiger Face. This is a reinterpretation of the Kia “Tiger Nose” grille that highlights depth and dimensionality, flanked by slim LED headlights.

The back side is more conventional but the zig-zaggy taillights add an extra hit modernness to the styling. The EV9 walks a fine line between too “futuristic” and thoroughly modern.

The overall aesthetics will result in a strong love/hate response from people. I was in the love camp.

As an electric vehicle, there are two battery pack options for the EV9, including a tame 76.1 kWh single motor option or the bigger 99.8 kWh battery which comes as either a single motor or dual motor. My tester was the latter which meant more range and more power. The 99.8-kWh battery pack with two electric motors has a combined 379 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It has a range of up to 280 miles with this bigger, faster setup.

It needs that extra motor to propel the somewhat-heavy vehicle down the road. My tester had a curb weight of 5688 pounds yet still had an impressive 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds.

Setup this way, the EV9 is only available with all-wheel drive (AWD) and a single-speed automatic transmission. The all-too-present discussion of range and charge times is always top of mind when it comes to EVs like this. So the EV9 charge times break down like this:

The EV9 has a powerful 10.9-kW onboard charger that allows for quick charging at home or public stations. Plug into a 240-volt outlet or a Level 2 charger and get a full charge in approximately 7 to 9 hours. ·DC Fast Charging: Need a quick boost? The EV9 can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 20 minutes using a DC fast charging station. This is perfect for topping up the battery on long road trips.

Inside, the use of sustainable materials was a focus for the design team. In lieu of leather, there’s non-leather polyurethane seating surfaces. There really isn’t any drop off in comfort or quality, so while some critics put this as a negative, it was a non-issue for me. And honestly using sustainable materials in the interior is a common trend right now in the industry.

As long as the seats are comfortable, and they are, then who cares? The three-row SUV offers 42.8 inches of legroom in the second row and 30.8 inches in the third row (with a second-row bench).

From a cargo standpoint there’s 20.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, 43.5 cubic feet with the third row folded and 81.7 cubic feet with all rear seats folded.

The infotainment system is intuitive and the organization of the 12.3-inch touchscreen is clean and driver focused. There’s integration with smartphones and wireless device charging.

There are three “nature themed” trims: Light, Wind and Land, along with a sporty GT-Line version. My tester was the Land with AWD and had an MSRP of $69,900.

For those who are intrigued by electric vehicles, Kia has designed a big SUV that will resonate with those consumers. For those who are not ready or interested in EVs, Kia has still brought to a market an interesting, advanced vehicle that if nothing stands out on the road.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Kia EV9 Land

Price/As tested price................................................ $69,900/$69.900

Mileage.......................................... 280 miles of range

Engine............................................. Two electric motors 99.8kWh battery

Horsepower................................. 379 hp/516 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Single speed

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ West Point, GA