Drivers taken to hospital after crash in Xenia Twp.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the intersection of Old U.S. 35 and Bickett Road in Xenia Township Wednesday evening.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 7:55 p.m. between two vehicles, and on arrival crews found that one or more of the occupants were trapped in the crash.
Greene County dispatchers added that investigation of the crash was handed over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP dispatchers said that ambulances took the drivers of both vehicles to Miami Valley Hospital.
The road was closed at the scene of the crash as the investigation continued.
