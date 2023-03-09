East Palestine train derailment: What to know ahead of today’s Congressional hearing

The location of the center is yet to be determined, but for the moment will take place at Norfolk Southern’s existing location in Bellevue, Ohio.

Federal investigators announces investigation into Norfolk Southern safety measures

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on March 7 that it is opening an investigation into Norfolk Southern’s safety culture after multiple other crashes, including the fiery East Palestine crash and fatal Cleveland crash.

The Federal Railroad Administration also announced an investigation on the same day, promising a public report after a 60-day safety assessment and telling the railroad that it needed to take actions “that match the severity of recent incidents.”

Norfolk Southern announces safety upgrades

On Monday, the railroad announced plans to improve the use of detectors on the railroad tracks that spot overheating wheel bearings, which are believed to have played a part in the East Palestine crash.

The crew of the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine received a warning from one of the detectors but couldn’t stop the train before the cars came off the tracks and caught fire.

In particular, the railroad said it would evaluate the distance between the “hot bearing” detectors, which are currently about 13.9 miles apart on average, and add more detectors if practical. It said it anticipates adding about 200 detectors to its rail network.

Norfolk Southern also said it will work with manufacturers to speed up tests on the use of “multi-scan” detectors that can scan a greater cross-section of each railcar’s bearings and wheels.

Railway Safety Act introduced, nationwide inspection announced

On March 1, Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance of Ohio, along with Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced the Railway Safety Act of 2023, aimed at increasing railway safety.

If passed, the act would:

» Require rail carriers to give advance notice to state emergency response officials before running trains carrying hazardous materials

» Mandate trains run with at least two-person crews

» Require better monitoring of railcar wheel bearings — which overheated in the Ohio train accident, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, and likely caused the train to jump the tracks

» Increase penalties for wrongdoing in the industry

On the same day, the Federal Railroad Administration announced a nationwide rail inspection initiative, to focus on routes with hazardous materials and evaluate track quality, signal and control infrastructure, crew and dispatch operations, mechanical equipment and hazardous materials packaging and compliance.