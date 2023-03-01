X
Nationwide rail inspection initiative starts in East Palestine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A nationwide rail inspection initiative focused on routes with hazardous materials will start in East Palestine, where a Norfolk Southern train derailment spilled toxic chemicals and led to a controlled burn of those substances.

“We need to keep our nation’s railroads safe,” Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose said during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing on the aftermath of the Feb. 3 derailment.

The nationwide focused inspections for routes that carry high hazard flammable trains and other trains carrying large volumes of hazardous materials will evaluate track quality, signal and control infrastructure, crew and dispatch operations, mechanical equipment and hazardous materials packaging and compliance, Bose said.

