Nationwide rail inspection initiative starts in East Palestine

“We need to keep our nation’s railroads safe,” Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose said during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing on the aftermath of the Feb. 3 derailment.

The nationwide focused inspections for routes that carry high hazard flammable trains and other trains carrying large volumes of hazardous materials will evaluate track quality, signal and control infrastructure, crew and dispatch operations, mechanical equipment and hazardous materials packaging and compliance, Bose said.