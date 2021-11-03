Easton Farm owners, developers file suit saying Springboro zoning unlawful

On Oct. 8, Springboro City Council rejected the request to change the zoning.

Caption Developers of the proposed Easton Farm project submitted a revised plan that eliminates multi-family housing from the project, something that residents wanted. The project's rezoning and revised preliminary plan was eventually rejected by Springboro City Council at its Oct. 8 meeting. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

“Unfortunately, Springboro didn’t follow its own Land Use plan requirements and ignored a unanimous Planning Commission vote and an overwhelmingly positive staff recommendation for the rezoning of Easton Farm,” said Doug Borror, a partner in Easton Farm Partners, LLC and CEO of Borror. “Now the owners of the property have no choice but to rely on the courts to have their rights protected.”

The complaint points out Springboro’s Land Use Plan specifically requires commercial zoning along the Ohio 741 corridor, yet current R1 zoning only allows for single family “estate” homes – making the council’s vote a clear contradiction of both the city’s own Land Use Plan and zoning directives.

“The current R-1 zoning violates constitutional protections, as it is irrational, arbitrary, unreasonable and has no substantial relation to public health, safety, morals or general welfare,” reads the complaint. The complaint also alleges that “City Council’s rejection of the unanimous recommendations of both City Staff and Planning Commission is not a rational application of zoning principles.”

“Our family has owned this property since 1857 – before zoning laws existed. Our wishes are to leave a legacy in Springboro that is greater than any one generation or even one family”, said Becky (Easton) Hall. “We’ve never backed down from doing what’s right, and we believe in this plan and this development. It is a fitting legacy for the five generations of our family who have called this property home and the thousands of residents of Springboro who will enjoy the development.”

The Easton Farm project, presented by Dillin/Borror, first went to planning commission in March to begin the rezoning process in accordance with the city’s 2009 published land use plan and with positive reinforcement from city staff and the Halls/Cooks, owners of the property. Planning commission unanimously voted in favor of the rezoning 7-0 in June.

Explore Residents say Springboro development density rate too high despite removal of apartments

“The Easton Farm master plan, as approved by planning commission, will be an economic development boon for Springboro,” said Larry Dillin, partner of Easton Farm Partners, and president of Dillin, LLC. “We remain committed to achieving approval of a legacy project at Easton Farm.”

Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto declined to comment on the lawsuit as the city had not been served with the lawsuit as of Wednesday morning.