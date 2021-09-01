Proposed apartments removed from latest $265M Springboro Easton Farm plan

The Senior Independent Living has been shifted to the south. City officials said it is still 113 units and appears to be three-stories tall. They said this needs to be verified. The facility is now in the lowest point of the entire property;

32 owner-occupied townhomes have been added in the area where the multi-family was previously and there are 79 total townhomes now;

The commercial area has now increased from 14 acres to 19 acres.

Springboro City Council has already given a first reading for the preliminary development plan and the rezoning from R-1 to Planned Unit Development/Mixed Use. A second reading is on the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting. Council will have a final reading and vote at its Sept. 16 meeting.

Pozzuto said the revised plan submitted Tuesday does not need to go back to Planning Commission for review as council has the authority to amend or accept any plan they desire.

“As he has been from the beginning of this process some six-seven months ago, Mr. Dillin continues to listen to the city trying to refine the proposed development to what the City desires, while keeping in unison with the Master Plan and future development possibilities for the City that balances existing and future needs,” Pozzuto said.” This plan has been modified significantly, and for the better, compared to the original plan that was submitted many months ago.”