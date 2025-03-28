Edgewood lacrosse player scores more than 100 goals in three years

She entered the game with 93 career goals and scored seven times in the Cougars’ 13-2 win over Dixie Heights.

“I’m glad I was able to get it out of the way,” she said of the milestone.

She scored those 100 goals in 38 games that spanned two seasons, plus one game. The Cougars started playing varsity lacrosse two years ago when Buck was a sophomore, and she has been a mainstay on the team, according to Coach Kristin Butler.

‘She’s a strong player, an aggressive player,“ said Butler, in her second season as varsity coach after one season as an assistant. ”She wants to win, but she also does what’s best for the team. She’s a true leader and she has accepted the captain’s role.“

Besides being the Cougars all-time leading scorer, Buck also holds the single-game scoring record when she netted eight shots against Kettering Alter High School last season.

Butler said since Edgewood doesn’t have a lacrosse feeder program like some other local schools, it struggles scheduling teams it can be competitive against.

Buck, 18, was drawn to lacrosse because she was looking for a spring sport to fill her athletic appetite. She plays volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter.

Lacrosse has “worked out pretty well,” she said with a laugh.

Since several Edgewood lacrosse players are being introduced to the sport, Buck serves as a scorer and team leader.

“I was once in their shoes,” she said.

In the record books, she stands alone.

“I wanted to create some history,” said Buck, who plans to play club lacrosse at Miami University where she will major in political science.

Her father, Michael, called scoring 100 goals in less than three seasons “pretty amazing.”

Having a daughter play lacrosse was a learning experience for him. His three older sons all played baseball.

There are no off sides, shooting space or checking in baseball.

“I’m still learning all the differences,” he said. “But it sure is fun.”

