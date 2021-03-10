Edison State is free for 2021 high school grads

School officials said the 100 percent tuition waiver is available to all graduating high school seniors in the school’s service area (Miami, Preble, Darke and Shelby counties), including homeschool students in that area. It’s also available to graduates whose high school has a College Credit Plus partnership with Edison State.

To participate, students must fill out the FAFSA financial aid form and accept any grants or scholarships they are awarded. After application, students must enroll at Edison State in the year immediately after their graduation and stay enrolled for the fall and spring semesters.

If they meet those steps, the waiver will cover remaining costs. Edison documents say “the waiver review will continue until degree completion or the completion of 70 credit hours.”

According to the school’s website, a full-time student currently pays about $2,500 per semester for 15 credit hours for tuition and base-level fees (general, technical, activity and career service fees). The waiver would cover all of that.

Students would be responsible only for the cost of textbooks, any course-specific lab/material fees, and a few smaller fees, such as online and web-flex course fees of $13 per credit hour.