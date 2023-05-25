Election recount confirms Xenia Twp. road levy was rejected by five votes

A recount of residents’ votes on a Xenia Twp. road levy in the May 2 election has confirmed the tax levy was narrowly rejected by five votes.
Final May 2 election results from the Greene County Board of Elections show that the vote count for the Xenia Twp. road levy was 448 no, and 443 yes.
During the final certification, the Greene County Board of Elections found a single vote that hadn’t been included in the final countywide tally — a provisional ballot for the Beavercreek school levy that contained a clerical error.
The Board of Elections re-certified the final results Friday morning prior to starting the Xenia Twp. recount.
Xenia Twp. residents voted on a pair of new property tax levy requests in May — one for roads, and one for the fire department.
The fire levy passed by a vote of 52% to 48%, according to final election results.
Both the road levy and the fire levy had the same proposed terms — five years and 3.5 mills. Each would have cost a homeowner $122.50 more annually per $100,000 in property value, and each would have raised an extra $561,742 per year for the township.
Both departments asked for additional funds in part due to the rising cost of equipment, Xenia Twp. Fire Chief Greg Beegle previously told the Dayton Daily News.
The Xenia Twp. Road Department maintains 53 miles of roads. Money from the levy would have been used to replace aging equipment that reached the end of its life or beyond, Beegle said, and would have funded some needed building maintenance, per township documents.
