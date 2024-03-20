ELECTION RESULTS: Tax issues in Dayton, Oakwood, Clayton ahead so far

A public safety tax issue in Xenia was trailing, with 60% of votes against it, while a Riverside police levy was close, losing by 51% to 49% with two of 17 precincts reporting, according to early election results as of 8:30 p.m.

Two Harrison Twp. tax-increase levy were gaining early voter support — Issue 13 with 51% of the vote and Issue 14 at 63%. Clayton’s complex tax issue — a 1% income tax rise while increasing the credit residents get for taxes paid to other cities — was also passing with 53.4%, early results show.

DAYTON

Dayton is asking voters to renew a 0.25% piece of their city income tax for another eight years at the same level. The tax would raise about $15 million annually to pay for universal high quality preschool for kids in the city, fire and police services, road repairs, park improvements, vacant lot maintenance and housing investments.

Dayton anticipates that total income tax collections this year will be about $155 million. The 0.25% tax up for renewal is one-tenth of the city’s total 2.5% rate. Income taxes account for nearly three-fourths of the city’s general fund revenue.

OAKWOOD

In voting on Issue 9, Oakwood will decide on a levy that’s labeled as a new, additional 2.41-mill tax, but there’s an interesting backstory. The city intended to put their existing levy up for renewal in November, but because of a clerical error, it didn’t make the ballot, and the levy expired. The new levy is the city’s attempt to restore that $1.14 million in annual funding for city operations.

If approved, the levy would cost owners of a home valued at $200,000 about $168 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.

XENIA

With Issue 3 in Greene County, Xenia residents are voting on a permanent, 4-mill public safety levy (fire, EMS and police). The money would go toward increasing patrol officers and EMS units, as resources allow, sustaining and possibly expanding Xenia’s School Resource Officer program, and helping to relocate Fire Station 32 to improve response times in southwest Xenia.

If approved, Xenia’s new property tax levy would cost a homeowner $140 annually per $100,000 of appraised value, and would raise about $2.4 million a year for the city, according to the county auditor’s office. City officials said if the levy passes, they won’t seek renewal of an existing public safety levy, which expires at the end of next year and costs residents about $18 per $100,000 of appraised value.

RIVERSIDE

Riverside’s police levy, Issue 10, is a 4.95-mill property tax replacement that would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $173 a year, up $44 from the current level, county data shows.

The levy has funded operating expenses such as personnel, and capital purchases such as body cameras and equipment. City Manager Josh Rauch said in a tight market for police officers, it would make sure that the city’s salaries stay competitive.

The city of Clayton’s income tax measure, Issue 5, is complex. If it’s approved, the city income tax rate would rise from 1.5% to 2.5%, but residents would also start getting full credit for taxes paid to other cities.

The impact would vary depending where people work — Clayton residents who work in cities with higher income tax rates would see their overall city payments fall, while those who work in Clayton or a township would pay more. The city estimates its annual income tax receipts would rise from $5.4 million to $7.9 million, as payments from non-Clayton residents would rise.

Clayton voters are also deciding on a referendum over the details of a 125-home development at Phillipsburg-Union Road and Haber Road. The city approved a plan for homes on quarter-acre tracts, but some residents pushed back with a “Keep it Rural” campaign for larger lots. If the referendum passes, the development will go forward as originally planned.

Most of the township tax levies are either renewals or involve smaller communities. The exception is Harrison Twp. in Montgomery County, which is asking voters to approve a pair of 5-mill additional permanent levies — one for fire/EMS services, and the other for general township operations.