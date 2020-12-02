eMentor spotlight features Maj. Richard Uber, LEAP scholar

To better understand the Chinese perspective on this topic, I tackled U.S.-China competition in AI during an e-Mentor special projects class in the summer of 2019. Throughout this project, I was able to dive deeply into not only policy and strategy documents but also blogs and commentary on the artificial intelligence industry from Chinese sources.

The January 2019 Executive Order on Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence directly opposed China’s earlier New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, which called for China to take the lead in AI technologies over the coming decade. Thus, AI is a central issue in the current great power competition.

Motivated by this strategic challenge, my research project looked at specific technology and innovation goals laid out in China’s 13th Five-Year Plan, overarching goals of the U.S. and Chinese AI strategies, and current indicators of strength in academic research and talent retention for AI. Overall, I found that China is on track to meet many of its near-term strategic aims, but the U.S. still leads the field in top-tier research and talent.

As an Airman, I was especially interested in the defense-focused applications of AI. I surveyed various aspects of autonomous platforms (land-, air-, and sea-based), information processing, self (or base) defense, enhanced command and control and decision support, and overcoming physical limitations on human skills and knowledge. The potential military advantage of these systems, once mature, is a current and ongoing topic of debate.

Not only are machines capable of super-human accomplishments, but they are also capable of making inhuman mistakes. Nevertheless, the complex challenges inherent in future conflicts will necessitate AI applications in combat, command and control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and logistics.

Last fall, I began a research fellowship at the National Intelligence University, where I am focused primarily on the Chinese AI ecosystem. Using my background in language and culture, coupled with my education in science and technology, I am sketching out a comprehensive picture of the numerous factors necessary for building advanced, AI-enabled systems. These include not just the technology industry, but also manpower, education, policy, doctrine, and culture.

My special projects course laid the foundation for this year-long research project and provided a jump-start on understanding the Chinese views on AI and innovation.

I will be presenting a short summary of the research from the special projects course and following year-long NIU research fellowship at this year’s Air University Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Virtual Symposium.