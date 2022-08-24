BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Community Conversation tackles new housing developments
Emergency road closure reported near elementary school in Clearcreek Twp.

A Clearcreek Twp. road will be closed for repair work. STAFF

Local News
By
28 minutes ago

Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, will be closed to through traffic, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.

The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways. The closure is due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a water main. The extent of the closure is still being determined.

The detour for the closure will use Bunnell Hill Road, Ohio 73, and Ohio 48.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

