Emergency road closure reported near elementary school in Clearcreek Twp.

Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, will be closed to through traffic, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.
The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways. The closure is due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a water main. The extent of the closure is still being determined.
The detour for the closure will use Bunnell Hill Road, Ohio 73, and Ohio 48.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.
