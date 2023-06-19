End of era: W.O. Wrights owner reflects on beloved pub’s 34-year run

After 34 years in business, W.O. Wrights Pub and Grille closed its doors earlier this year, marking the end of an era for the beloved music venue and restaurant frequented by Wright State students and community members alike.

The restaurant, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, will be replaced by a Casey’s gas station and convenience store expected to start construction mid-July.

“My wife Linda and I have had a wonderful time building and growing the W.O. Wrights Pub and Grille’s business over the years. We tried to create a fun place where all types and ages of people could feel at home and enjoy themselves,” W.O. Wrights owner Don Massengale said.

“However, time had caught up with us and we could no longer continue to provide the energy needed to run the business,” he added. “My biggest regret is that it will cease to exist in a physical sense, but the memories will live on through the years, with all those special people who experienced such a grand place with us.”

Named for Dayton’s famous sons Wilbur and Orville Wright, W.O. Wrights Pub and Grille is located just down the street from Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Massengales’ love of music was a driving force behind W.O. Wrights, he said, showcasing local musical talent in the form of live bands, karaoke, DJ’s, open mics and special events sponsored by K99.1 FM radio. Many of the showcased artists would become nationally prominent artists over the years, he said.

W.O. Wrights’ menu included signature homemade soups, chili, burgers, wings, pizza, salads, fries, subs and more. The couple prided themselves on providing “some of the best food in town,” Massengale said.

“Our stage, sound and lighting systems were one of the best, if not the best in town,” he said. “We built it to provide the artist with an enhanced venue to perform in.”

Casey’s, an Ankeny, Iowa-based gas station and convenience store chain, purchased the bar and grill earlier this year, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, according to plans submitted to the city of Beavercreek.

The proposed convenience store is about 4,700 square feet, with a 3,100 square-foot fueling shelter. Casey’s is the fifth largest pizza chain in the nation, and offers donuts, subs and sandwiches, according to their website. Casey’s plans to open the store sometime this fall.

“Our friends from WPAFB, WSU, and the local community were the best customers any establishment could wish for. Over the years we have met and retained many great friends, which we will never forget. Our staff, throughout the years, have been nothing short of fantastic,” Massengale said.

“Without all these great people helping us, we couldn’t have had the success and the longevity we enjoyed,” he added. “We have been blessed to have had all of their help and support. To them I say THANK YOU.”