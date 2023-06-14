Ghostlight Coffee has new production facility in Kettering, storefront in the works

Ghostlight Coffee has opened a new production facility in the former space of Belmont Bakery and has plans to open a storefront at a later date.

Owner Shane Anderson told Dayton.com Ghostlight had been producing baked goods for nearly 10 years out of a small kitchen in the basement of the Dayton Theatre Guild on Wayne Avenue.

“We still have that facility, but it was getting pretty hard to manage what we needed out of that space because we had a much smaller oven and just space in general,” Anderson said. “(The owner of Belmont Bakery) was looking to retire and we needed to expand our baking facility.”

The bakery has been producing baked goods out of 3021 Wilmington Pike in Kettering for the last couple of months. Anderson said the property was purchased over a year ago.

Although the production facility is not open to the public at this time, Anderson said at some point the storefront will open featuring baked goods. Coffee will be very limited because Warehouse 4 Coffee is right down the road, Anderson noted.

In March, Ghostlight Coffee opened a new coffee bar and bagel shop inside Dot’s Market at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. There are also plans to open Gather by Ghostlight, a new concept offering both regular and zero-proof beer, wines and spirits with an added focus on aperitifs, spritzes and digestifs, at the Dayton Arcade this summer.

The coffee shop was established in 2011 as a neighborhood coffeehouse in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood. In ensuing years, the coffeehouse grew to include a baking operation, a second coffeehouse and a bagel booth at 2nd Street Market.

The company is hiring baristas, cooks and bartenders. Those interested are encouraged to email their resume to hello@ghostlightcoffee.com. For more information about Ghostlight Coffee, visit www.ghostlightcoffee.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.