Energize fitness resolutions with weekly BE FIT live workouts

Just in time for a new commitment to fitness to start the new year, the Wright-Patterson Exchange invites Airmen and military families to put some muscle into their exercise routines during live BE FIT workouts each Monday on the Exchange’s Facebook page, facebook.com/shopmyexchange.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez and Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sonja Berry return for a second year of hosting nearly 30-minute workouts on Facebook at 11 a.m. CST every Monday. In addition, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military family members can watch the series on the Exchange Facebook page.
The live workouts, which include interval training, core workouts, strength exercises and more, began last summer and grew out of a desire to promote wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“BE FIT Live workouts are a reminder of the importance of staying fit and living a healthy lifestyle, especially during the pandemic,” said Keola Chan, Wright Patterson Exchange general manager. “Following along with Roy and Senior Master Sgt. Berry on Facebook is a great way to build resiliency and a sense of community through fitness.”
Several new features are planned this year, including spotlighting BE FIT items available at the Wright-Patterson Exchange – such as kettle bells and resistance bands – and how they can develop specific muscles.
At least once a month, sessions will feature targeted workouts that focus on certain muscle groups, and Montez also hopes to take outdoor workouts on the road occasionally to area installations if conditions permit.
“These onsite workouts will be conducted with the Exchange’s COVID-19 protocols at the forefront,” Montez said. “We want to make sure people can participate in a safe, secure and sanitized environment.”
During each session, health and wellness will be highlighted, including proper nutrition, the importance of sleep and recovery, and staying active.
The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services. The program empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.
For more BE FIT choices, visit the Exchange’s community Hub.