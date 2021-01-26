Energize fitness resolutions with weekly BE FIT live workouts

At least once a month, sessions will feature targeted workouts that focus on certain muscle groups, and Montez also hopes to take outdoor workouts on the road occasionally to area installations if conditions permit.

“These onsite workouts will be conducted with the Exchange’s COVID-19 protocols at the forefront,” Montez said. “We want to make sure people can participate in a safe, secure and sanitized environment.”

During each session, health and wellness will be highlighted, including proper nutrition, the importance of sleep and recovery, and staying active.

The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services. The program empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.

For more BE FIT choices, visit the Exchange’s community Hub.