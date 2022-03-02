Hamburger icon
Englewood Bob Evans restaurant closes unexpectedly

A sign posted recently at the Englewood Bob Evans says the restaurant is closed for good. AIMEE HANCOCK / STAFF

ENGLEWOOD — The Bob Evans restaurant in Englewood has closed, according to a sign posted on the front door.

An automated message at the restaurant’s phone number says the closing is temporary, “due to circumstances outside of our control.” But the sign on the restaurant door says the location has closed “permanently.”

Officials at Bob Evans’ corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for information Wednesday.

The Englewood restaurant is located at 1202 S. Main St., just north of the I-70 and Ohio 48 interchange. The sign on the restaurant did not list a reason for the closure and it is unclear if employees were given advance notice.

Several patrons were seen visiting the location Wednesday morning, unaware of the closure until reading the sign and returning to their cars.

Nearby Bob Evans locations include those at 7715 Hoke Road in Clayton and 7400 Miller Lane in Dayton.

