Englewood man pleads guilty to lesser charge; sex-related counts dropped

An Englewood man pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge in a reported June 2022 sexual assault.

Nathaniel Forrest McKenzie, 24, will be sentenced Nov. 9 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after he pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated assault via a bill of information.

He faces up to 18 months in prison, a fine up to $5,000 and up to two years of probation. As part of the plea agreement, charges of rape and gross sexual imposition were dismissed, according to the court document.

McKenzie was accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman June 19, 2022, in a case investigated by the Englewood Police Department, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.