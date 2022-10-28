dayton-daily-news logo
Englewood man indicted in sexual assault case

A 23-year-old Englewood man was indicted in a June sexual assault case.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Nathaniel Forrest McKenzie, who is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape and gross sexual imposition.

McKenzie is accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman on June 19. The case was investigated by the Englewood Police Department, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

