Englewood man indicted in sexual assault case

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Nathaniel Forrest McKenzie, who is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape and gross sexual imposition.

McKenzie is accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman on June 19. The case was investigated by the Englewood Police Department, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.