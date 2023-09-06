Englewood to consider Wawa gas station proposal on North Main Street

ENGLEWOOD — A convenience store business new to Ohio is seeking to continue its expansion into the Dayton region with an Englewood location.

The city is considering a plan by Pennsylvania-based Wawa to rezone a 1.5-acre site located at 9100 N. Main St. to accommodate construction of a 6,500-square-foot gas station.

The rezoning request and site plans will be presented to Englewood Planning Commission during its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The North Main Street property, situated immediately northwest of Good Samaritan Boulevard and the Miami Valley Hospital North Campus, is currently occupied by the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Leaders at the church did not return calls from this newspaper seeking comment about their plans.

The proposed gas station, if approved, would include 16 fueling stations and a total of 65 parking spaces.

However, city documents show Englewood city staff have declined to recommend that planning commission approve the project, citing concerns of the city’s traffic engineer regarding on-site circulation and access.

Plans by the developer show multiple proposals for points of access to the site, including one full access entrance/exits and right-in/right-out only access.

“Given the location on Main Street with a five-lane cross section and relatively heavy existing peak-hour volumes, full access drives with left-turns out of the site would be highly discouraged,” the city’s staff report states.

Trip generation estimates predict around 430 customer trips during morning peak hours and 365 during the evening peak, documents state. City staff note that access to the existing/adjacent traffic signal just southeast of the site, at Good Samaritan Boulevard, would be ideal to accommodate the estimated traffic to and from the business.

In the past year, numerous gas station / convenience store retailers, including Sheetz, Wawa, GetGo and others have made announcements about expanding their stores to the Dayton region to compete against companies already here like Speedway, 7-Eleven, Circle K, BP and Shell.

New Wawa locations are in various stages of the development pipeline in Fairborn, Huber Heights, and Lebanon, with the potential for more proposals to come.

Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said via email earlier this month that the company looks for sites that offer 1.5 to 3 acres free-standing, on a corner near a signalized intersection, with zoning for gas, retail and convenience uses.