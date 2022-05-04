Esrati leading early in Democratic primary to take on Turner

Dayton activist and blogger David Esrati is leading in the four-way Democratic primary race to take on U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, in November.
With early, absentee and some Election Day votes counted, Esrati has nearly 32% of the vote, followed by Dayton filmmaker Baxter Stapleton with 26%. Other candidates in the race are Kirk Benjamin and Jeff Hardenbrook.
Turner faces no primary challenger to keep his seat representing the 10th Congressional District, which includes Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark counties.
