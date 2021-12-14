Even custodians, print shop workers driving school buses for local district amid shortage

Cox and her two assistants all have a commercial driver’s license, and at least one of them has been driving every day for the last month, meaning approximately six employees in other positions are being asked to fill in as substitute drivers every day.

She said driver absences occur throughout the year due to illness or personal reason, and some of the regular employees mentioned above have not been able to drive recently because of illness.

Cox said she has reviewed routes and combined them wherever possible to help alleviate the need for as many drivers. She said she does this every year and continues to review routes.

Training is provided to assist in securing a CDL license. Those interested should contact Cox at bcox@wcsd.k12.oh.us or 937-859-5121, ext. 9.

There are 34 regular drivers in the school district, and only one substitute driver other than employees in other positions, she said. Paid training for potential drivers is provided at $14 per hour and the cost of the CDL test and license is reimbursed. The pay for substitute drivers and the starting pay for drivers is $19.38 per hour.

Substitute employees are vital in school districts, Cox said.

“When we hear ‘substitute’ referring to a school district, we often think substitute teachers, but substitutes are also needed in support positions,” she said. “One of the most important support positions is being a bus driver.”