Exchange celebrates 125th anniversary with 3 sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating its 125th anniversary by giving Soldiers, Airmen and their families a chance to win prizes in three sweepstakes worth $20,448.
Shoppers can enter the following sweepstakes:
· Amazon Echo Sweepstakes – Five grand-prize winners will take home an Amazon Echo Show 5, and another 125 winners will be awarded Amazon Echo Dots in a sweepstakes valued at $6,698. Sweepstakes run through Aug. 23, and winners will be selected via a random drawing that will take place no later than Aug. 28.
· 125th Anniversary Tactical Sweepstakes – 88 winners will be awarded a $125 Exchange gift card in a sweepstakes worth $11,000. The sweepstakes ends Aug. 23. Winners will be chosen no later than Sept. 4.
· Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes – Through Aug. 21, eligible shoppers can enter to win one of 50 gift baskets in the Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes worth $2,750. Winners will be selected by a random drawing held by Aug. 28.
“As the Exchange celebrates its 125th anniversary, these sweepstakes are an exciting way to thank the military community for being part of our family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Airmen, Soldiers, retirees and veterans who shop the Exchange help make the benefit strong.”
Military shoppers and honorably discharged veterans can enter all three sweepstakes at http://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on the final day of the sweepstakes.