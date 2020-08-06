Exchange celebrates 125th anniversary with 3 sweepstakes

· 125th Anniversary Tactical Sweepstakes – 88 winners will be awarded a $125 Exchange gift card in a sweepstakes worth $11,000. The sweepstakes ends Aug. 23. Winners will be chosen no later than Sept. 4.

· Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes – Through Aug. 21, eligible shoppers can enter to win one of 50 gift baskets in the Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes worth $2,750. Winners will be selected by a random drawing held by Aug. 28.