Exchange celebrates Veterans Day with special offers

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and MILITARY STAR card are honoring those who serve and have served this Veterans Day with a slate of special offers.
On Nov. 11, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive:
- 10 cents off every gallon of fuel purchased at Exchange Expresses, doubling the card’s everyday 5-cents-per-gallon discount;
- Double rewards points on online and in-store Exchange purchases, earning four points per $1 spent (shoppers receive a $20 rewards card for every 2,000 MILITARY STAR rewards points earned);
- $10 off Exchange mall concession or kiosk purchases of $25 or more (coupon required, see store for details);
- 15% off food orders at participating Exchange restaurants – 5% more than the card’s everyday 10% restaurant discount.
Beyond MILITARY STAR card-exclusive offers, Exchange Expresses and participating restaurants will be serving complimentary coffee on Nov. 11. Exchange Redbox video rental locations will also offer two movies for the price of one Nov. 6-13, using the promo code “HEROES1.”
“Veterans Day is a great time to stop by your Exchange,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Our team is fully focused on providing a safe, sanitized and secure environment to honor the service of our nation’s veterans while offering significant savings for every member of the military community.”
Exchange named Military Friendly Spouse Employer for 2021
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Military Friendly Spouse Employer for the ninth time by Viqtory Media, publisher of “Military Spouse” magazine.
The designation recognizes employers that help military spouses develop their careers. The ranking looks at six criteria: hiring and onboarding; opportunity and advancement; culture and commitment; support and retention; policies and compliance; and recruiting and sourcing.
“Military spouses are an invaluable part of the Exchange team,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Military life offers a set of challenges that these associates fully understand, and that knowledge helps the Exchange fulfill its mission of serving those who serve.”
Since 2013, the Exchange has hired nearly 37,000 military spouses. The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of 2020. Roughly 20% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce is made up of military spouses, while 85% of associates are connected to the military.
Working for the Exchange is a quality-of-life force multiplier for military families, with spouses receiving a hiring preference. The Exchange’s associate transfer program gives military spouses an opportunity to retain employment during PCS’s, allowing them to keep their benefits and providing a retirement opportunity.
“Military spouses are terrific associates because they are already part of the military community and they know what life is like for our Nation’s Warfighters,” Osby said. “The Exchange is a natural place for them because they are already home.”
Military spouses, veterans and others seeking employment with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to view job openings worldwide.
The 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employers list will be published in the January issue of “Military Spouse” magazine and is online at MilitaryFriendly.com.