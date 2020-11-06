Exchange celebrates Veterans Day with special offers

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Military Friendly Spouse Employer for the ninth time by Viqtory Media, publisher of “Military Spouse” magazine.

The designation recognizes employers that help military spouses develop their careers. The ranking looks at six criteria: hiring and onboarding; opportunity and advancement; culture and commitment; support and retention; policies and compliance; and recruiting and sourcing.

“Military spouses are an invaluable part of the Exchange team,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Military life offers a set of challenges that these associates fully understand, and that knowledge helps the Exchange fulfill its mission of serving those who serve.”

Since 2013, the Exchange has hired nearly 37,000 military spouses. The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of 2020. Roughly 20% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce is made up of military spouses, while 85% of associates are connected to the military.

Working for the Exchange is a quality-of-life force multiplier for military families, with spouses receiving a hiring preference. The Exchange’s associate transfer program gives military spouses an opportunity to retain employment during PCS’s, allowing them to keep their benefits and providing a retirement opportunity.

“Military spouses are terrific associates because they are already part of the military community and they know what life is like for our Nation’s Warfighters,” Osby said. “The Exchange is a natural place for them because they are already home.”

Military spouses, veterans and others seeking employment with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to view job openings worldwide.

The 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employers list will be published in the January issue of “Military Spouse” magazine and is online at MilitaryFriendly.com.