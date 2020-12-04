Exchange’s holiday price guarantee offers savings

Military shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans who made their purchase at ShopMyExchange.com can receive their gift card by filling out a customer feedback form at ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service or by calling the Exchange Customer Contact Center at 1-800-527-2345.

Festive pets can earn gift cards in photo contest

The howl-idays are the most wonderful time of the year, and Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the J.M. Smucker Co. invite military shoppers to share photos of their pets celebrating the season for a chance to win $3,000 in prizes.

Through Dec. 31, Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit photos of their pets decked out in holiday attire or with Santa Paws – er, Claus – for a chance to win. Two grand-prize winners each will be awarded $500 Exchange gift cards, and eight runners-up will each receive $250 Exchange gift cards in the worldwide contest.

“This contest is an annual favorite with Exchange shoppers,” said Osby. “Military families can celebrate the season in style and have a chance to win a prize in the process.”

Shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter. No purchase is necessary to win. Entries must be sent as a JPG, PNG or PDF and include the pet’s name, the entrant’s legal first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and local Exchange location. Limit one entry per person.

Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and adherence to the contest’s theme. Winners will be notified on or around Jan. 31.

Shop, ship early during busy holiday season

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reminding the military community to shop and ship early this holiday season.

The Exchange is leveraging all possible merchandise sources to mitigate broader supply chain and product shipping delay challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Department of Defense retailer is still encouraging shoppers to shop now and ship now to get all the items on their lists in time for the holidays.

“The Exchange is reminding the military community to check off their holiday shopping lists sooner rather than later,” said Osby. “If you see a product you want – don’t wait. Shifts in consumer buying, along with COVID-related manufacturer and supply chain constraints, are creating product availability challenges across the retail industry.”

The Exchange is providing safe, sanitized and secure support of all service members and their families, including enhanced sanitation measures, limited store capacity during Black Friday weekend and contactless shopping options such as buy online pick-up in store and curbside service.

The Exchange is also extending its return policy for purchases made Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. Shoppers now have until Jan. 31 to exchange or return items.

This is the first holiday shopping season since the Exchange welcomed back 4.1 million disabled veterans and certain caregivers to in-store shopping privileges on Jan. 1, 2020. All honorably discharged veterans are eligible to shop the Exchange tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Put best face forward to win beauty products

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can put their best face forward to win beauty products in the Olay Face Anything photo contest.

Until Dec. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit a photo showing how they get ready to face anything at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

Six winners will each receive a cosmetics fridge filled with Olay products, a $250 value.

“2020 has shown us that we can face pretty much anything life throws at us,” said Osby. “The photo contest is a fun way to end the year on a high note for six lucky Exchange shoppers.”

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Winners will be selected on or around Jan. 15. For complete rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.