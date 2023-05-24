Eyeing trial run, Wright-Patt leaders may weigh reopening Springfield Street gate

During bike-to-work days, base employees may bike through other gates, as well.

Gate 1B has been closed since early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Area B employees now enter through gate 19B off National Road.

Some Area B employees are evidently crossing their fingers that traffic during this trial will justify opening the gate permanently.

Justin Clough and Rachel Kinard counted three pedestrians, 79 bicyclists, three motorcycle riders and 264 motorists entering the newly opened gate 1B Tuesday morning, they said at the gate Tuesday afternoon.

“This is just very much a test situation,” said Kinard, a research mathematician for the Air Force Research Laboratory, who works on Area B. “They’re really just trying to do a study and see how things go.”

Asked about the base’s plans, a spokesman for the 88th Air Base Wing asked for questions from the Dayton Daily News in writing Tuesday.

“Please open this gate daily. It’s so much more convenient, " Facebook user Fawn Confer Green said in a comment on the wing’s Facebook page.

“Would love it if this gate stayed open during the work day,” Kevin Rusnak said on Facebook.

“So beneficial having this gate open,” Facebook user Bill Hart said. “Even if it’s only for those limited hours. I get tired of sitting on National (Road) waiting for the 2 lanes to process the 40+ cars almost daily.”