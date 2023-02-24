Fairborn, B-W Greenway acquire 9 acres that may extend Garland Wetland Reserve

Those places are not only becoming habitat, but are helping to propagate native plants and other species.

In a recent Adopt-a-Highway cleanup, Jurick said, he found native milkweed flowering along I-675, “nearly as tall as I was.”

“Seeds are spreading, they’re flourishing,” Jurick said. “You can do it for the animals, but you do it for the people. The air is cleaner, it’s providing more shade, more places for people to get out, places for children to get away from screens.”

Garland Reserve East is considered a “Category 3″ wetland, which in Ohio is considered to have a highly diverse range of wildlife species, including native or endangered species, and has high recreational value.

“Eventually we would like to have a boardwalk for people to enjoy it,” Jurick said. “It would allow high school students to do land lab work, or colleges like Wright State and Central State to do research there.”

The new Fairborn High School is currently under construction down the street, also on Commerce Center Boulevard. B-W Greenway plans to apply for more Clean Ohio funding for those park amenities, Jurick said.

B-W Greenway purchased the property from Oberer Realty Services through a Clean Ohio Grant, and signed a conservation easement with the city on Feb. 16.

A dedication for both Garland Wetlands is planned for May. For more information visit www.bwgreenway.org