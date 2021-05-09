Fairborn distillery closes permanently after 11 years

Stillwrights was formed in 2010, co-owner Brad Measel said. The business had been at its current location since 2012.

Bottles hit the shelves in 2014 and are still available while supplies last. Measel said the best way to find Stillwrights at a store is to search on the Ohio Liquor website.

Stillwrights has been active in the community. The distillery converted about $100,000 worth of rum into hand sanitizer when the COVID-19 pandemic started and gave the sanitizer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Before that, the distillery partnered with Mutt’s sauce to create a limited-edition bourbon and raise money for victims of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Measel declined to comment further about the Stillwrights closing.