Fairborn father, 2 daughters killed on way to dance competition

A Fairborn father and his two eldest daughters were on the way to the East Coast Thursday for a national dance competition when they died tragically in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Guernsey County.

A visitation for friends and family is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for Nathan Johnson, 45, and his daughters Savannah, 15, and Karaline, 13, at Victory Church, 2443 Valley Greene Drive, in Fairborn. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The three Johnsons were headed in the family’s Nissan Versa to Ocean City, Maryland.

An initial crash investigation revealed that a Florida man driving a 2018 Freightliner west on I-70 in Cambridge Twp. went off the left side of the highway, crossed the median, then struck a guardrail and the Johnson’s car. The truck driver was treated and released from an area hospital.

Nathan Johnson was taken to Ohio Health Hospital of Cambridge, where he was pronounced dead. His daughters were pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson worked as an intelligence analyst contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He previously served on active duty in the U.S. Navy, according to the obituary for the family members.

Savannah and Karaline were members of the Miami Valley Dance Center’s Dance Force team. At the Imagine 2023 National Championships on Monday, the dance team paid tribute to them by leaving two open spaces for the “D.L. Mix Jazz Line” performance, according to the dance center’s social media page.

The Johnsons are survived by their wife/mother, Jamie Johnson, and the family’s four younger children, Natalie, Jude, Abigail and Esther, according to their obituary.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the family at any US Bank branch, account name: NSK Johnson Family Memorial Fund.