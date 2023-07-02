Fairborn man and daughters killed in Guernsey County crash last week ID’d

A Fairborn man and his two passengers were killed on June 29 in a crash with a semi on Interstate 70 in Cambridge Twp., Guernsey County.

He was identified last week as Nathan Johnson from Fairborn. His two daughters in the passenger seats, 15-year-old Savannah Johnson and 13-year-old Karaline Johnson, were identified this weekend by the Guernsey County Coroner’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that Raymond Clifford of Orange City, Florida, was driving a 2018 Freightliner commercial vehicle west on I-70 when the truck went off the left side of the highway, crossed the median and then struck a guardrail while a Nissan Versa headed east on I-70, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cambridge Post.

Johnson was taken to Ohio Health Hospital of Cambridge last Thursday where he was pronounced dead. His two daughters were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clifford was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.