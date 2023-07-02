BreakingNews
1 woman killed after crash in Moraine intersection
X

Fairborn man and daughters killed in Guernsey County crash last week ID’d

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

A Fairborn man and his two passengers were killed on June 29 in a crash with a semi on Interstate 70 in Cambridge Twp., Guernsey County.

He was identified last week as Nathan Johnson from Fairborn. His two daughters in the passenger seats, 15-year-old Savannah Johnson and 13-year-old Karaline Johnson, were identified this weekend by the Guernsey County Coroner’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that Raymond Clifford of Orange City, Florida, was driving a 2018 Freightliner commercial vehicle west on I-70 when the truck went off the left side of the highway, crossed the median and then struck a guardrail while a Nissan Versa headed east on I-70, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cambridge Post.

ExploreFairborn man, 2 passengers killed in Guernsey County crash

Johnson was taken to Ohio Health Hospital of Cambridge last Thursday where he was pronounced dead. His two daughters were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clifford was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
1 woman killed after crash in Moraine intersection
2
Catholic Social Services to begin construction on 6,500-square-foot...
3
At least 1 person injured in Miami Twp. crash
4
2 people injured after water rescue in Dayton this morning
5
RECALL: Beef wieners mislabeled as smoked sausages

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top