Fairborn man, 2 passengers killed in Guernsey County crash

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

A Fairborn man and his two passengers were killed Thursday morning following a crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 in Cambridge Twp., Guernsey County.

Preliminary investigation determined that Raymond Clifford of Orange City, Florida, was driving a 2018 Freightliner commercial vehicle west on I-70 when the truck went off the left side of the highway, crossed the median and then struck a guardrail and a Nissan Versa headed east on I-70, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cambridge Post.

The driver of the Nissan, Nathan Johnson of Fairborn, was taken to Ohio Health Hospital of Cambridge, where he was pronounced dead. His two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names and ages of the passengers have not been released.

Clifford was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

