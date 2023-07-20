Fairborn man sentenced to at least 8 years in Perry Twp. crash that killed son

A Fairborn man has been sentenced in a Perry Twp. crash that killed his 13-year-old son nearly three years ago.

Matthew D. Melton, 36, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and endangering children after pleading no contest in June.

On Oct. 14, 2020, Melton was driving a Dodge Charger on Old Dayton Road when he reportedly lost control of the car. The car hit a guard rail and then a utility pole before rolling over into a cornfield.

Melton’s son, 13-year-old Kaden M. Melton, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to a crash report. The car rolled onto the teen, killing him, according to the prosecutor’s office.

An investigation determined the car was going 103 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash.

“The tragic and senseless death of this 13‐year‐old boy could have so easily been prevented,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seatbelt. It is simply inexcusable for anyone to act in such a reckless manner.”

We have reached out to the defense for a comment and will update this story once a response is received.