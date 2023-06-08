Man pleads no contest in 103 mph crash that killed 13-year-old son

A Fairborn man accused of driving more than 100 mph before a crash in October 2020 in Perry Twp. that killed his 13-year-old son faces more than 16 years in prison.
Matthew Dale Melton, 36, pleaded no contest Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and endangering children, all felony charges. He will be sentenced July 18 by Judge Mary Wiseman.
Melton was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 14, 2020, east on Old Dayton Road when he lost control near Diamond Mill Road. The car then went off the left side of the roadway, crashed into a guardrail, a utility pole and a mailbox before overturning twice into a cornfield, according to a traffic crash report filed by the Perry Twp. Police Department.
Kaden M. Melton of West Alexandria, an eighth-grader at Twin Valley South Middle School, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected out the back window before the car rolled onto him, killing him, according to a statement from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.
The car was traveling 103 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash, the prosecutor’s office said.
Melton called 911 after the crash.
“I hit a pole coming over the hill,” he said. “There was a car in the other lane and I swerved and missed it. I hit a pole and guardrail and landed in the cornfield.”
Melton and a 29-year-old Eaton woman riding in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries.
“The tragic and senseless death of this 13-year-old boy could have so easily been prevented. In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seat belt. There is simply no excuse for such reckless and criminal behavior,” Heck stated.
Melton will remain free until his sentencing next month, court records show.
