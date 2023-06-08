Man pleads no contest in 103 mph crash that killed 13-year-old son

Melton called 911 after the crash.

“I hit a pole coming over the hill,” he said. “There was a car in the other lane and I swerved and missed it. I hit a pole and guardrail and landed in the cornfield.”

Melton and a 29-year-old Eaton woman riding in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries.

“The tragic and senseless death of this 13-year-old boy could have so easily been prevented. In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seat belt. There is simply no excuse for such reckless and criminal behavior,” Heck stated.

Melton will remain free until his sentencing next month, court records show.