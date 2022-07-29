dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn police investigating uptick in car break-ins

ajc.com

Local News
By
7 minutes ago
Police: don’t leave valuables in your car where they can be seen

FAIRBORN — Fairborn police are advising residents to take precautions after residents reported an uptick in car break-ins.

Fairborn police have received seven reports of thefts since the end of June, according to Police Chief Terry Bennington. In most of these cases, the victim’s valuables are in plain view from outside the locked vehicle. Thieves then shatter the window of the car to quickly grab the items.

Several neighboring jurisdictions are experiencing the same type of car thefts, Bennington said, adding that most incidents have occurred in city parks during sporting events or in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

“The majority of the thefts have been crimes of opportunity,” Bennington said via email Friday. “Items have been left visible in the car (purses, laptops, etc.) and the thieves have either gained entry through an unlocked door or broken a window to get the property.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police advise residents not to leave anything that is valuable unattended in a vehicle.

“If you have to leave valuables in your car, try to lock them in your trunk or hide them so they are not visible to someone walking by,” Bennington said.

Fairborn Police ask that if anyone has tips on these thefts to call the tip line at (937) 754-3018.

In Other News
1
Gas-price plunge could flatten; changes in driving habits likely to...
2
Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Kentucky for water search, rescue
3
Kids, police build relationships at summer camp in ‘troubled days’
4
Dayton Daily News flies with Tora! Tora! Tora! before Dayton Air Show
5
Kids Read Now celebrates 10 years of summer reading

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top