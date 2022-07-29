Fairborn police investigating uptick in car break-ins

Fairborn police have received seven reports of thefts since the end of June, according to Police Chief Terry Bennington. In most of these cases, the victim’s valuables are in plain view from outside the locked vehicle. Thieves then shatter the window of the car to quickly grab the items.

Several neighboring jurisdictions are experiencing the same type of car thefts, Bennington said, adding that most incidents have occurred in city parks during sporting events or in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.