Fairborn schools gets record $3.5M from grad, ex-CIA man turned business exec

A Fairborn High School graduate who served in the CIA before becoming a business executive has given the school district more than $3.5 million, the single largest donation ever received by the district.

The school district said the donation by 1968 FHS grad Richard H. Helms included $2.5 million in 2019 to buy 86 acres along Commerce Center Boulevard to build new schools and athletic facilities.

“The donation from Mr. Helms has been instrumental in the continued progress of the construction of the new high school and athletic facilities,” the district said in an announcement.

Helms, now 74, was senior class president, a member of National Honor Society, and a three-year member of th football team, the district said.

As a senior, Helms was a team captain, an offensive back and All-Western Ohio League before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees and spending nearly 30 years with the CIA, according to the district.

After retiring from the CIA, Helms founded the Abraxas Corp. He also is the founder and chief executive of the Ntrepid Corp., according to the company’s website.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Helms donated of $750,000 for computer technology, allowing the school district to provide all students with one-to-one technology, which was “critical to student education” when students were home learning online, officials said.

A year later, he gave a $253,000 match to the turf committee for the new stadium.

Helms studied international relations, economic development policy and national security policy, and served in the Naval Reserve.

With the CIA, he worked internationally, serving in the Middle East, and as station chief in Latin America, Asia and Europe, according to Fairborn officials.

