Fairborn schools hires police sergeant as chief security supervisor

Fairborn police Sgt. Bill Titley will start in the new position on Aug. 1 after retiring from the police department this month. As chief security supervisor, Titley will help coordinate security programs with principals, patrol and monitor the district’s campus and conduct annual safety audits and assessments, according to the Fairborn City School District.

He will also assist with safety and security training, coordinate schedules for school resource officers, conduct investigations into school-related incidents and more.