BreakingNews
Dayton in top 25 for dog attacks on postal workers
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn schools hires police sergeant as chief security supervisor

ajc.com

Local News
By
47 minutes ago

The Fairborn Board of Education hired a police sergeant to serve as the district’s chief security supervisor.

Fairborn police Sgt. Bill Titley will start in the new position on Aug. 1 after retiring from the police department this month. As chief security supervisor, Titley will help coordinate security programs with principals, patrol and monitor the district’s campus and conduct annual safety audits and assessments, according to the Fairborn City School District.

He will also assist with safety and security training, coordinate schedules for school resource officers, conduct investigations into school-related incidents and more.

ExploreCities, township around Wright-Patt form their own legal entity

“With the current climate in our country, it is very important that we have a dedicated professional with in-depth knowledge of school safety to lead our efforts in professional development and safety training,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “With Sgt. Titley’s experience, we believe we are providing our staff and students with the training and day-to-day presence and expertise to keep our district safe.”

Titley has 25 years of service in law enforcement, including more than 23 years with the Fairborn Police Department. He co-authored the State of Ohio’s Solo Officer Response to Active Threat program, owns a private company the conducts threat assessments and aggressor training for school and church administrators and was the school district’s school resource officer for 14 years.

ExploreBeavercreek garden center to reopen after ‘major’ vandalism; 3 teens arrested

“The organization and development of our emergency procedures is of the utmost importance,” Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning said. “With Sgt. Titley’s experience in Fairborn and Fairborn schools, our staff and students will know and understand our safety procedures and planning. We want to make sure that our students arrive home safely every day.”

Titley will report to Lolli and the director of student services.

In Other News
1
City, board reject property’s use as junkyard in Old North Dayton
2
Dayton in top 25 for dog attacks on postal workers
3
Dayton man discovers he has 90-year-old half brother that he never knew
4
Indian Lake lands much-needed funding for weed problem
5
Dayton entrepreneurs clean up with mobile laundry, dry-cleaning service

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top