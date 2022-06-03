Fairborn schools hires police sergeant as chief security supervisor

The Fairborn Board of Education hired a police sergeant to serve as the district’s chief security supervisor.
Fairborn police Sgt. Bill Titley will start in the new position on Aug. 1 after retiring from the police department this month. As chief security supervisor, Titley will help coordinate security programs with principals, patrol and monitor the district’s campus and conduct annual safety audits and assessments, according to the Fairborn City School District.
He will also assist with safety and security training, coordinate schedules for school resource officers, conduct investigations into school-related incidents and more.
“With the current climate in our country, it is very important that we have a dedicated professional with in-depth knowledge of school safety to lead our efforts in professional development and safety training,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “With Sgt. Titley’s experience, we believe we are providing our staff and students with the training and day-to-day presence and expertise to keep our district safe.”
Titley has 25 years of service in law enforcement, including more than 23 years with the Fairborn Police Department. He co-authored the State of Ohio’s Solo Officer Response to Active Threat program, owns a private company the conducts threat assessments and aggressor training for school and church administrators and was the school district’s school resource officer for 14 years.
“The organization and development of our emergency procedures is of the utmost importance,” Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning said. “With Sgt. Titley’s experience in Fairborn and Fairborn schools, our staff and students will know and understand our safety procedures and planning. We want to make sure that our students arrive home safely every day.”
Titley will report to Lolli and the director of student services.
